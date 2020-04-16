Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

