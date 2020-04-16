Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.