Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $284.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

