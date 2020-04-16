Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

