Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 147.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

AAPL stock opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

