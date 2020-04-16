Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

