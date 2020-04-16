Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

