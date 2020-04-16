Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,394 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

