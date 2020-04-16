Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

