Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.10.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

