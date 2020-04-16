Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apple by 147.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

