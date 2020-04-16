EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $284.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.