Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

PLD stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.