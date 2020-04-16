Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $39.89 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

