Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $520,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

