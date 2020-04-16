NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $237.22 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.27.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

