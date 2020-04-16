Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

