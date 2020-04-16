Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE BAC opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

