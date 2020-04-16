Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.95 and its 200 day moving average is $471.31. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,637,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.