Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 188,630 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 188,630 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 49.2% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.35.

GS stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.24. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($3.28). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

