Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie Sells 22,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $1,642,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.