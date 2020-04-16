Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($3.28). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

