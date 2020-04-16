Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.63 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.