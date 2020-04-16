Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $729.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.31. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.50.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,637,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

