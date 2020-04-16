Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $158.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.82. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.