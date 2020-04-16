Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of EMR opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

