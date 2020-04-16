Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

