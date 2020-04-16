Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after buying an additional 120,359 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $8,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 4,564.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

