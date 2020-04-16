Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $353.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.80. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.