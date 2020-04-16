Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,940 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

