Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson Sells 462,722 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
