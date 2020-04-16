Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson Sells 462,722 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.