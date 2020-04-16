Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

