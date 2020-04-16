Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,079 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -549.07 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,735 shares of company stock worth $2,438,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

