Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 760,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 451,102 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after buying an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

