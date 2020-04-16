Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after buying an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $208,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 2.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.