Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

