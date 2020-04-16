Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

