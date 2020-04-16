Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $994,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,578 shares of company stock worth $118,607,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

