Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

