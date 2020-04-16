Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.63.

NYSE TWLO opened at $100.82 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,612,444. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

