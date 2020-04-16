First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

