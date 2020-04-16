Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12,382.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,894.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

