Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in InVitae were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 736,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

