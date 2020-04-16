Ellevest Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 540.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,316,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,440,000 after buying an additional 1,696,272 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

