Brookstone Capital Management Has $423,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,854. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $137.64 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

