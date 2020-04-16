First Bank & Trust Sells 423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

