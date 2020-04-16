Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.