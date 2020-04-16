Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Shares of TJX opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.