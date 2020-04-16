Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,458,000 after buying an additional 904,718 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Edison International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after buying an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

