Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $255.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

